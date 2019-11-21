|
|
Chris Cohalan
Loch Arbour - Chris Cohalan age 69 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday November 20, 2019. Chris was born in NYC, raised in Allenhurst and spent most of his life in California. He returned to Loch Arbour in 2012. Chris was known as a gentle good soul who cherished his family and friends. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage and in true Irish form was a grand story teller.
Chris is predeceased by his parents; Conway and LouEllen Cohalan. He is survived by six siblings; Conway Jr., Denis (Joann) Cohalan, Mary (Michael) LaRue, Louise (John) Bosmans, Ellen Foley and Catherine Cohalan, eleven loving nieces and nephews; three great nephews and one great niece.
Visitation will be held Monday November 25, 2019 7-9pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. Interment is private. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019