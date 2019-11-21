Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Chris Cohalan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Cohalan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Cohalan


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Cohalan Obituary
Chris Cohalan

Loch Arbour - Chris Cohalan age 69 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday November 20, 2019. Chris was born in NYC, raised in Allenhurst and spent most of his life in California. He returned to Loch Arbour in 2012. Chris was known as a gentle good soul who cherished his family and friends. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage and in true Irish form was a grand story teller.

Chris is predeceased by his parents; Conway and LouEllen Cohalan. He is survived by six siblings; Conway Jr., Denis (Joann) Cohalan, Mary (Michael) LaRue, Louise (John) Bosmans, Ellen Foley and Catherine Cohalan, eleven loving nieces and nephews; three great nephews and one great niece.

Visitation will be held Monday November 25, 2019 7-9pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. Interment is private. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -