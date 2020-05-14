Chris Loizos
Previously of
Freehold - Chris Loizos, 64, of Bayville, passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. He was born in Manhattan, New York, grew up on Staten Island, New York, and relocated to Freehold, New Jersey where he raised his three children, Alexander E. Loizos, Noelle K. Loizos, and Katina M. Loizos. He earned his Associates Degree from the College of Staten Island and worked for the New York City Board of Education as a Custodial Engineer for over 33 years. He retired in 2013. He was passionate about New York sports and was an avid Yankees, Giants, Rangers, and Knicks fan. His hobbies included playing poker, canoeing down the Delaware River, and spending time with his dearest friends and family. He frequently coached his son's North Howell Little League baseball team. A former member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Holmdel, NJ where all three of his children were baptized and where he enjoyed volunteering at their festivals.
He is the beloved son of Helen Loizos and the late Alex Loizos. Loving brother of Colleen Sterner (Christopher), Georgia Constantine (Gus), and Nick Loizos (Martha). Cherished Godfather to Jim Sfiroudis and Jackie Kaifas, nephew of Aunt Lillian Levendis and Aunt Helen Loizos, cousin to Dino Levendis, Georgia Levendis, Sally LaMonica, Jim Loizos, and John Loizos.
Private arrangements under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A virtual service will take place Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3:00pm via Ely Funeral's website: ElyFuneralHome.com. As a member of Saint Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, Chris will have a memorial service sometime this summer when the church opens up again to the public. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family which will be used for a memorial bench and plaque in Chris' honor in Belmar. Please visit the Chris Loizos Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/chris-loizos-memorial-fund , or contact any family member for mailings as they will be gladly accepted by the Loizos Family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020.