Chris Michaels
Tuckerton - Chris Michaels, 74, of Tuckerton passed October 21, 2020. As the former owner of area diners, he combined his culinary skills with his love for people and created many lasting friendships.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Michaels; 3 children, Michael Michaels, Ashley Stocchi, Tyler Wilson and fiancé Brianna Rausa; 6 grandchildren, Chris, Katerina, Anastasia, Bailey, Colton and Waylan; 3 brothers, Angelos, Theo and Vassili Michalopoulos.
Viewing Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 AM to 1 PM with a Funeral Service 11 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Cremation private. (www.BarnegatFH.com
