Christa E. (Arnold) Buergin
Eatontown - Christa E. (Arnold) Buergin, 91, of Eatontown, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the widow of Lt. Col. Allan A. Buergin, who died on September 4, 2018, and whom she married on March 8, 1952. Born in Munich, Germany, Christa was a daughter of the late Otto and Erna Arnold. After graduating from The Kimberly School in Montclair, NJ, she went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Horticulture from Wheaton College, MA, and a Master's degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Christa was a homemaker and dedicated Army officer wife. The army took her and Allan all over the country including Alaska, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Colorado. They even spent two years overseas stationed in Germany.
She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Reformation in West Long Branch, NJ, where she was active with the Altar Guild and Worship and Music Committee. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, bowling, golfing and playing cards. Christa also was a member of the Oceanport Garden Club, and entered her arrangements into floral competitions.
Survivors: She is survived by her three children, Curtis A. Buergin, and his wife, Joanna, Cynthia L. (Buergin) Nash, and her husband, Clifford, and Kenneth G. Buergin; and two grandchildren, Elise C. Nash and Daniel L. Nash. In addition to her husband and parents, Christa was predeceased by a brother, Georg R. O. Arnold.
Services: A funeral service to celebrate Christa's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ, with Reverend Matthew Cimorelli. officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday before the ceremony from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the church. Burial will be private.
Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Christa's memory to . of New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068, Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764, or The Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019