|
|
Christian G. Fischer
Brielle - Christian Gordon Fischer, 93, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his Brielle home on February 24, 2020.
Christian was born February 18, 1927, in Plainfield, NJ to Christian and Maria Fischer. Upon high school graduation he joined the Navy and is a WWII veteran. Christian continued his education and graduated with a BS in industrial engineering at Bradley University in Peoria, IL .
Christian met the love of his life Nancy while spending his summer in Manasquan, NJ delivering ice. He was married in 1950 and soon after moved to Brielle, NJ where he raised his family and first met many of his dear friends.
He was the founder and co-owner of Jersey Concrete in 1954 which had operations in South Plainfield, Old Bridge, Toms River and Manahawkin. He happily retired in 1987 and continued a very active life with his family and friends. His favorite places were his home in Brielle, the family farm in Walton NY and his vacation home in Hutchinson Island, Stuart, Fla. His favorite hobbies and interests were hunting, playing with his dogs, golf (member of Manasquan River Golf Club since 1955), woodworking, and participating in all family activities. He recently celebrated his 93rd birthday by taking a trip to Florida with his whole family by his side.
Christian is predeceased by his father Christian and mother Maria, his sister Gloria, his brother Walter and his lovely bride Nancy. He is survived by his daughter Karen and Phil Schwier of Sea Girt, NJ , daughter Deborah and Charlie Rose of New Canaan , CT, son Christian Jr. and Holly Fischer Scottsdale, AZ son Cole and Anne Fischer of Sea Girt NJ and son Rick and Peg Fischer of Brielle NJ. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Jennifer & husband Des, Philip & wife Ann, Jamie & husband Dave, Tyler & wife Meredith, Alexandra, Laura & husband Mike, Christian & wife Allison, Meredith, Lindsey, Courtney, Taylor, Paige, Kyle, Melissa, Cole. Also 15 great grandchildren: Madeline, Morgan, Des, Rebecca, Trip, Caroline, Teagan, Georgia, Charlotte, Austen, Ryder, Siena, Christian, Campbell and Charlotte. Niece- Mary Ann Nordell
Memorial Donations can be made to: Christopher Reeves Foundation 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3 A Short Hills, N.J. 07078 or Squan-A-Thon, (which proceeds go to pediatric cancer for local families) C/O Manasquan High School 167 Broad Street Manasquan, N.J. 08736
A Memorial Service will be held at The Church in Brielle 821 Riverview Drive Brielle at 10AM Thursday March 12, 2020. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020