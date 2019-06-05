|
Christian R. Palmieri
Long Branch - Christian R. Palmieri, age 94 of Long Branch died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Concord Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Lakewood. Mr. Palmieri was born and raised in Long Branch. He served our Country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Long Branch Old Guard and the Mosquito Fleet Fishing Club. He was the owner and operator of De Palm Tile in Long Branch for 47 years and enjoyed many years working at Sun Eagle Golf Course at Fort Monmouth.
He was predeceased by his wife Louise in 2013 and a grandson, Brandon Foster in 2018. Surviving are his son Mark Palmieri; his daughter, Deborah Foster; his sister, Mary Lagrotteria and two grandchildren, Zackery Foster and Mark Christian Palmieri and his wife Victoria.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 6 pm until the time of the funeral service at 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019