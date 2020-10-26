1/
Christina Lisiewski
Christina Lisiewski

Freehold - Christina Lisiewski, 76, of Freehold passed away at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born in Jersey City and had resided in Freehold for many years.

Tina was a supervisor at the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Freehold where she was employed for over 25 years. She was a talented baker, avid bowler, and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City.

Her husband, Charles Lisiewski, died in 1987. She was also predeceased by three brothers, George Steven, and Thomas LaHaye.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Linda Lisiewski; a daughter, Lynette Lisiewski; a brother, Edward LaHaye; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Carter; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Friday at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
