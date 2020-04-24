|
Christina M. Vairette
Hazlet - Christina M. Vairette, nee Cromie, joined her beloved husband, John, in heaven on April 22. She died of natural causes at the age of 90. Originally from Guttenberg, New Jersey, she lived the last 62 years at home in Hazlet. She loved puttering around her house and tending to her garden.
Christina left behind daughters, Caren Castoro and husband Philip, Deborah Murawinski and husband Edward, son Thomas Vairette and his significant other, Susan Borchers. She was a loving "Nan" to her grandchildren, John, Kevin, Christen and husband Eric, Michael and wife Ashley, Daniel and wife Kirsten, and Matthew. She was blessed with two great granddaughters, Emily and Zoe. Christina was loved by so many and will always be remembered as the sweet, spunky, and loving woman she was, one who put her family above all else.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730. In respect of Christina's wishes, she will be privately cremated. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date when family and friends can come together. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020