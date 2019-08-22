|
Christina Marie Bailey
- - Christina Marie (Perno) Bailey, nickname Tina, was born February 11, 1946. She left us on Friday night, August 16, 2019. She went to be with her parents, Ann and Jerry Perno, as well as Elvis.
Tina was survived by the lights of her life, her three children, Ann-Marie Woody and her husband Jim of Jacksonville, FL, Trista Salerno and her husband John of Hazlet, NJ, and Ted Bailey and his wife Denise of Jacksonville, NJ.
Tina adored all her grandchildren; Brittany, Jessica, Vanessa, J.D., Xander and Gerry. Tina loved with her whole heart, her sisters, and their spouses Roseann and Charlie Hendricks, her twin Carmella "Mel" McKeel, Geraldine and Joe Villa, and Francine and Dan Herrick.
She also loved: Bridget and Bobby Bailey, Robert Beatty, her nieces and nephews, Chuck, Mar, Jerry, Jen, Jason, Joey, J.P., Graham, Tiffany, and Rob; and her caregivers, Sherona and Tom. Some of her favorite things were Jerry's Brook Farm, being a waitress at Squire's Pub, working at the Shop, growing poinsettias, all flowers and spending time with her doges, Georgia and Jackson. She led a simple life in Florida watching the birds and squirrels. She loved visiting her family in New Jersey and Maine and going to concerts.
The family would like to thank the Passamaquoddy EMS, Calais Regional Hospital emergency room staff, Eastern Maine Medical Center emergency room and ICU night shift, and Dr. Peter Wilkinson and staff for taking excellent care of Tina.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Keyport, NJ at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a LivingTribue.org, or Northshore Animal League in Tina's name. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019