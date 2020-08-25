Christina Pfeiffer
Oakhurst - Christina Pfeiffer, 40 of Oakhurst passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home. She was born in Newark, NJ and has lived most of her life in the shore area. Christina worked as a Lab Technician for Qual Tech Laboratories, Ocean, NJ.
Christina is survived by her husband, Patrick Pfeiffer, daughter, Angelica Pfeiffer, parents Manuel and Silvia Martinez, siblings, Calvin Martinez and Ashley Martinez.
In lieu of flowers donations in Christina's memory to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 or at www.monmouthcountyspca.org
. would be greatly appreciated.
Following New Jersey's current guidelines, the number of people allowed in the funeral home will be limited. Please respect that face masks and social distancing will be required.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ on Friday, August 28th from 4pm until the time of the funeral service at 6:30pm. Interment will be private.