1/
Christina Pfeiffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Pfeiffer

Oakhurst - Christina Pfeiffer, 40 of Oakhurst passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home. She was born in Newark, NJ and has lived most of her life in the shore area. Christina worked as a Lab Technician for Qual Tech Laboratories, Ocean, NJ.

Christina is survived by her husband, Patrick Pfeiffer, daughter, Angelica Pfeiffer, parents Manuel and Silvia Martinez, siblings, Calvin Martinez and Ashley Martinez.

In lieu of flowers donations in Christina's memory to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 or at www.monmouthcountyspca.org. would be greatly appreciated.

Following New Jersey's current guidelines, the number of people allowed in the funeral home will be limited. Please respect that face masks and social distancing will be required.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ on Friday, August 28th from 4pm until the time of the funeral service at 6:30pm. Interment will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved