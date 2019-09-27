|
Christine A. Braun
Neptune - Mrs. Christine A. Braun, 78, passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019.
She was born May 3rd, 1941, to Jessie and John Wanat in Newark, NJ and has resided in Neptune for the last 53 years.
Christine was the office manager and vice president of the Affiliated Collection Medical Dental Hospital Bureau for over 40 years.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, trips to Atlantic City, and cruising the Caribbean.
Christine was preceded in death by her mother and father, her siblings, John, Janet, and Carol, and her son, Robert. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank, her daughter, Lisa and her husband Rich Heerwagen, her granddaughter Megan and her boyfriend Paul Rizzitello. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial gathering from 1 to 3pm on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home in Neptune. The interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Neptune Township First Aid.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 27, 2019