Christine Covert
Christine C. Covert of Choconut, PA., formally of Deal and Ocean Township, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y. on March 11, 2020. Chris was born on May 20, 1950 in Neptune, NJ to Arthur and Constance (Carroll) Covert and was pre-deceased by her brother, Thomas.
Chris is survived by her son, John F.P. Kelly III (Amy) of West Allenhurst, and her beloved grandsons, Jack and Kevin Kelly; sister, Patricia Bliss of Deal; sister-in-law, Marion Covert of Staten Island; and her longtime partner, Bruce E. Long of Choconut, PA. and his family who she viewed as her own.
Chris excelled in all her creative efforts. Halloween costumes are considered heirlooms, as are her stuffed animals and needle point. She was also an avid photographer who captured the essence of all subjects.
Whether living on the Atlantic Coast or in the Endless Mountains of Pennsylvania, Chris was a person who left an indelible mark. Her friends, relatives, and her dear dog, Dingy mourn the loss of this special person. Chris will be remembered as frank and honest in her opinions, kind and supportive in her friendships, and exuberant in her love of life, which we rejoice in having had the pleasure of sharing.
Cremation was private.
The Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Binghamton, NY will oversee arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey at a time when prudent to gather.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020