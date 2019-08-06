Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Josephs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Edenfield-Tozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Edenfield-Tozzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Edenfield-Tozzi Obituary
Christine Edenfield-Tozzi

Toms River - Christine E. Edenfield-Tozzi, 55, of Toms River, passed away August 4, 2019. Born in Staten Island, NY, she lived in Toms River for most of her life where she went to school at St. Josephs grade school and high school. Christine worked as a Mortgage Consultant for Capitol One.

Christine is pre-deceased by her loving father Tecumseh Edenfield.

She is survived by her loving mother Margaret, her brother Robert, and her sisters Maureen and Catherine, and her loving dog Buddy.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church located in Toms River and burial following at St. Josephs Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now