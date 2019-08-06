|
Christine Edenfield-Tozzi
Toms River - Christine E. Edenfield-Tozzi, 55, of Toms River, passed away August 4, 2019. Born in Staten Island, NY, she lived in Toms River for most of her life where she went to school at St. Josephs grade school and high school. Christine worked as a Mortgage Consultant for Capitol One.
Christine is pre-deceased by her loving father Tecumseh Edenfield.
She is survived by her loving mother Margaret, her brother Robert, and her sisters Maureen and Catherine, and her loving dog Buddy.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church located in Toms River and burial following at St. Josephs Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019