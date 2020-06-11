Christine L. Cook
Christine L. Cook

Manchester - Christine L. Cook, 96, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Christine was born in Harlem, NY, on January 26, 1924, to her parents Jeanette E. Johnson and Arthur H. Cook. That is where she grew up before living in New York City. Christine then moved to Manchester, NJ, almost 40 years ago.

She was predeceased by her parents, her son, Arthur James Cook and her Aunt Thelma Hurdle. Christine is survived by her granddaughters Desiree D. Weeks, Sherrie Weeks and Dawn Weeks, her grandson Nathaniel Weeks, her cousin Elizabeth Gordon, as well as a host of dear family and close friends.

Christine had worked for the Department of Defense and for Greenwood Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ, as the secretary/treasurer. She was a treasured member of Macedonia Baptist Church, formerly of Lakewood, NJ.

Graveside Service will be at 11 am Friday June 12, 2020 in Greenwood Cemetery, Lakewood. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, NJ. Please visit wwwandersoncampbellmanchester.com to offer condolences.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
