Christine Lee Crudup
Neptune - Christine lee Crudup, 66, of Neptune passed away peacefully Sunday 4/19 at Hackensack Meridian Medical Center. She was born in Virginia and was a resident of Monmouth county for most of her life. She was employed at Imperial Nursing and Rehab Center & Coral Harbor Nursing Home where she loved and cared for her patients for over 20 years until a recent illness. Chrissy, as she was affectionately known loved her family, music and going on cruises.
She was predeceased by her parents George H. Gaskins and Rosa Gaskins. As well as brothers Leroy, Moses, Richard, George Jr. (Buckey) and Sister Grace.
She is survived by her husband Bernard Crudup Sr. Three children; Richard Harris Jr. Angel Peace (James) and Bernard Crudup Jr. Three brothers; Taylor, Ray & Herman & three Sisters; Dorothy Fauntleroy, Lynn Williams & Louise Seruby. Nine Grandchildren, Eron, Rahmir, Miasia, Tahj, Rashawn, Shaquan, Quamirah, Nyla & Noah. A host of nieces nephews cousins and friends.
The family will celebrate the life of Christine with a memorial that will be announced at a later date.
Services have been entrusted to the Donato-Askew Memorial Home, 364 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank NJ 07701. Phone 732-383-5711
www.donato-askewmemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020