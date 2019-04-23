Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Barnabas R.C. Church
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine M.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine M. Obituary
Christine M. Divine

Beachwood - Christine M. Divine, age 54 of Beachwood, passed away April 20, 2019, with her family by her side, after nearly an 11 year battle with illness.

Christine was employed by the Fire and First Aid Training Center in Waretown as a Principle Clerk Typist for more than more than 20 years.

She was a member of St. Barnabas R.C. Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved all British history, fashion and entertainment.

Christine is predeceased by parents, Donald and Helen Divine, and her sister Karen Goodman.

Surviving are her sisters Donna Kaufman, Connie Divine, and Maureen Graham. Also surviving are 9 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, and Thursday 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bayville, followed by the internment at St. Gertrude's cemetery in Colonia.

Family would like to extend their gratitude for all the sick time donated by many county employees to help Chrissy before her retirement.

Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now