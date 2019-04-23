|
Christine M. Divine
Beachwood - Christine M. Divine, age 54 of Beachwood, passed away April 20, 2019, with her family by her side, after nearly an 11 year battle with illness.
Christine was employed by the Fire and First Aid Training Center in Waretown as a Principle Clerk Typist for more than more than 20 years.
She was a member of St. Barnabas R.C. Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved all British history, fashion and entertainment.
Christine is predeceased by parents, Donald and Helen Divine, and her sister Karen Goodman.
Surviving are her sisters Donna Kaufman, Connie Divine, and Maureen Graham. Also surviving are 9 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, and Thursday 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bayville, followed by the internment at St. Gertrude's cemetery in Colonia.
Family would like to extend their gratitude for all the sick time donated by many county employees to help Chrissy before her retirement.
Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019