Christine M. Garrison
Gap Mills, WV - Christine M. Garrison, 76, of Gap Mills, WV, and Fort Ashby, WV, departed this life March 26, 2020, after a long struggle with COPD.
Mrs. Garrison was born January 12, 1944, in Newark, NJ, and grew up in Clark, NJ, the only child of Leonard Walter Swiatowicz and his wife, Jean Ann.
Christine had an artistic nature. In her youth, she danced with the Rockettes. She maintained a lifelong love of painting and drawing, a talent which she passed down to her children, Kathryn Garrison Kellogg and Arthur Paul Garrison Jr., and her grandchildren, Samantha Jean, Jessica Ann, and Arthur Paul Garrison III.
Christine met her husband Arthur in 1963 and within a year, they were married.
In 1971 the young family moved to Oceanport, NJ, where they spent the next two decades building up a lawn maintenance and landscaping business. In 1990, Christine and Arthur bought a farm in Gap Mills, WV and moved there, raising cattle and enjoying semi-retirement, until Mr. Garrison's untimely death from cancer in 1999.
Mrs. Garrison is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Garrison Kellogg, and her son-in-law, Scott Kellogg, with whom she lived; her son, Arthur P. Garrison Jr., his wife, Jennifer Garrison, and their children Samantha, Jessica, and Pauly; her maternal cousins, Barbara Swiat and Richard Prusicki and their families; her brother- and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Lori Garrison; her other sister-in-law, Margie Garrison; her aunts, Rita Swiatowicz and Florence Bowes; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, Mrs. Garrison will be cremated, and a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Garrison's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
