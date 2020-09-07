Christine Roughan
Point Pleasant Beach - Christine M. Roughan, age 58, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Born and raised in Passaic, Christine has resided in Point Pleasant Beach for the last 22 years. She was employed at the Goodwill Store in Point Pleasant, NJ. She was a proud mother of her three successful children. Surviving are her children, Christopher Rowan, Trent Broderick, and Devin Roughan; brother, Matthew Boylan; sisters, Theresa Flowers, and Laura Boylan-Christiansen. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A private Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations made directly to them. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid-19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are mandatory.