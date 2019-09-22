Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Precious Blood Church
Monmouth Beach, NJ
View Map
Christine Santorelli Obituary
Christine Santorelli

Monmouth Beach - Christine P. Santorelli, age 99 of Monmouth Beach, died on September 20, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Italy, she had lived in Newark before coming to Monmouth Beach in 1975. Chris was a waitress for several the local restaurants before retiring from the Channel Club in Monmouth Beach. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach and a volunteer for Deborah Heart Foundation.

She is survived by her 2 sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul and Carmen Santorelli and Dominick Santorelli; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. Funeral, Wednesday, 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at Precious Blood Church. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deborah Heart Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
