Christine W. Spedding
Jackson Twp. - CHRISTINE W. SPEDDING, 76, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. She was born in New York, NY, and graduated from Caldwell University. She lived in northern New Jersey prior to settling in Jackson Twp. for the past 14 years.
Christine was employed by the Lake Drive School for the Hearing Impaired, Mountain Lakes, NJ, for 19 years prior to her retirement in 2004.
She was a member of the West Lake Women's Club, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church.
Christine was predeceased by her parents, Stewart and Margaret Walker. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William Spedding; her sons, William Spedding and his wife, Michelle of Lock Haven, PA, Stephen Spedding and his wife, Robin of Pearland, TX, and Jonathan Spedding of Mine Hill, NJ; her grandchildren, Kate, Brayden, Stephen and Serena; her sisters, Elizabeth Campau of CA, and Lisa Fanning and her husband, Ed of NJ; and by her brother, Stephen Walker of GA.
Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christine's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ, and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Jackson Twp. - CHRISTINE W. SPEDDING, 76, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. She was born in New York, NY, and graduated from Caldwell University. She lived in northern New Jersey prior to settling in Jackson Twp. for the past 14 years.
Christine was employed by the Lake Drive School for the Hearing Impaired, Mountain Lakes, NJ, for 19 years prior to her retirement in 2004.
She was a member of the West Lake Women's Club, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church.
Christine was predeceased by her parents, Stewart and Margaret Walker. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William Spedding; her sons, William Spedding and his wife, Michelle of Lock Haven, PA, Stephen Spedding and his wife, Robin of Pearland, TX, and Jonathan Spedding of Mine Hill, NJ; her grandchildren, Kate, Brayden, Stephen and Serena; her sisters, Elizabeth Campau of CA, and Lisa Fanning and her husband, Ed of NJ; and by her brother, Stephen Walker of GA.
Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christine's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ, and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.