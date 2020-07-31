Christopher D. Donoghue



Howell - Christopher D. Donoghue 44, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Hinsdale, Ill. and lived in Tinton Falls.



Christopher worked as a Tile Setter for many years. He had a passion for tattoos and motorcycles. He had a love for spending time with family, friends and above all his son.



He was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth Donoghue.



Surviving are his father James V. Donoghue and his wife Nancy; his son Liam Donoghue, his brother James Donoghue and his wife Dana; his three sisters Kimberly Epple and her husband Doug, Suzanne Sorenson and Jennifer Gregorio and her husband Vincent. He had many nieces and nephews who he adored.



Funeral Services were private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick was in charge of arrangements.









