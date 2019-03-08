|
Christopher Gelenites
- - Former Ocean County resident Christopher Gelenites passed away on January 22, 2019, after a brief illness in Mesa, AZ, surrounded by family and friends. Survived by his wife Gwen; son, Colin; daughter, Marina; all of Mesa, AZ. His mother Kathleen of Barnegat, NJ; sister, Jennifer Quaglino and her husband Jason; niece, Ava, and nephew Joseph of Middletown, NJ; sister, Laura Gelenites and niece Ashley of Barnegat, NJ.
Christopher was a graduate of Southern Regional High School, Mercer County Community College, and Arizona State University. Throughout the past two decades, Christopher was the owner and operator of multiple Fat Willy's restaurants in the Arizona area.
In honor of his charitable contributions to the community, the Sunshine Acres Children's Home has set up a memorial fund. Please send any donations to Sunshine Acres Children's Home 3405 N. Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215, Ph: 480-832-2540
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019