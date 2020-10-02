Christopher Harold Fox
Wyckoff - On October 1st 2020 Christopher Harold Fox, 46 years old, of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away at home surrounded by his family after a 15 month battle with appendiceal cancer. Chris is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl, his wonderful children Grady & Reagan, parents Harold and Madelyn Fox of Wall, twin brother Andrew & his wife Nicole of Rumson, nieces Angela & Kaitlyn, Grandmother Irene Fox of Pigeon Forge, TN, father-in-law Chester Scaletti, his sister-in-law Holly and her husband David Wheelock of Pittstown and their children Amanda, Matthew, & Justin, Uncle Anthony and Aunt Winnie Repetti of Belmar, NJ, Uncle David Fox of Hamlin, NY, Aunt Jodi Repetti of Wall, NJ, and many cousins & dear friends.
Chris graduated from Wall High School & Montclair State University. He was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley in Paramus, NJ, having worked for the firm for nearly 20 years. During that time he built a wonderful business, and became a valued friend to his clients, many of whom the family has been blessed to hear from in this time. In an effort to always improve professionally, he attained his CFP and as well as the CFA designation, the latter completed in 18 months, the shortest interval possible.
Though he was in this world an identical twin, there is no question that he was one of a kind. He was a man of incredible decency, with little tolerance for injustice and cruelty. He lived & felt this world passionately, and that passion will remain a part of all who knew him. Though we know he has passed to a better world, we miss him terribly in this one.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 on Sunday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Funeral Mass is 11:30am Monday at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in memory of Christopher Fox. Chris had a very clear view on the value of cancer research, and including his name will ensure that some specific programs of great promise receive the funding they need.