Christopher Heale
Toms River - Christopher Michael Heale, age 78, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy; his children Darryl (Vicki) Heale, Denise (Ed) Crowley, Megean (JP) Garvin, and Michael (Michelle) Heale; and his grandchildren Emily, Chris, Avrey, Owen, Grace, Jack, Colin, and Peyton. Chris cherished watching them all grow, and he especially enjoyed cheering each one of them on during all of their sporting events.
Chris was born in Swansea, Wales on May 11, 1941. He immigrated with his parents when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Keyport High School and became a citizen in 1960. After serving in the Army, he worked for 34 years at Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station. Chris was a brother of the Masonic Order, Sunrise Lodge No. 288, Toms River, annually participated in the Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights, NJ, and regularly volunteered for the Special Olympics. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Toms River for 50 years. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Special Olympics New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, https://www.sonj.org/get-involved/ways-give/donate/.
Visitation will be Sunday 2-5pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral service will be held Monday, 11am at the First United Methodist Church, Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019