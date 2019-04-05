|
Your 8th Angelversary In Heaven
Christopher J. Morrissey
06/16/1990 - 04/05/2011
How can we find comfort losing you? There are those who have tried to comfort us, but at the end of the day, you're still gone…..We love you so much and knowing we will never see you again here on earth often proves almost impossible to come to terms with, even now. There are no words for the ache deep inside our hearts of how much we miss you. Yes, it is said time will heal the pain….honestly to date, it has not. You should have had so many more years so we could watch your life unfold. Now, all we have are still pictures and memories. We wish, we dream, and then we wish and dream some more. As Conrad Aiken says, "Music I heard with you was more than music, And bread I broke with you was more than bread. Now that I am without you all is desolate…."
Until we are united again,
Mom, Dad, & Nick
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 5, 2019