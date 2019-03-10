|
|
Christopher J. Pulos
Ocean Township - Christopher J. Pulos, 54, of Wanamassa, Ocean Township, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
He was born in Trenton and resided in Ocean Township. He worked as a pharmacy technician at Ocean Medical Center in Brick for 30 years.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles J. Pulos; and his niece, Faith Anne Martin.
Surviving are his mother, Anne Kennedy Pulos; sister, Kara Martin of Freehold; and two nieces, Riley Anne and Macie Catherine Martin.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 3-5 pm on Tuesday, March 12 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Wanamassa First Aid Squad, 1401 Wickapecko Drive, Ocean, NJ 07712 For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019