Christopher John Bachar
Freehold - Christopher John "Yap", Bachar, 48, entered into his eternal rest on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, on April 1st, 1971, he was raised in Freehold Township, and graduated from Freehold Boro High School. He was employed by AmSpec for over 20 years, where he worked in Business Development, Operations and Billing. His strong industry knowledge, together with his friendly personable style, made him popular with both fellow employees and customers alike. Chris loved God, Family, Friends, Movies, Music, Dogs, Luigi's Pizza, and warm climates.
He is survived by his parents George and Joan Bachar of Bradley Beach, NJ, his sister Debra Van Etten of Farmingdale, NJ, his two brothers, George, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Pennsylvania and Edward Michael of Texas, as well as many Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, God Daughter, and many great friends.
Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Louisiana, for the excellent care given to Chris during his brave battle with Cancer.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Ascension, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ, on June 1st, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019