Christopher John Connelly
Toms River - Christopher John Connelly, age 44, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Chris has resided in Brick for the last 20 years. Mr. Connelly proudly served in the United States Coast Guard.
Christopher worked as an Ocean County Sheriffs Officer. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Diana Connelly.
Surviving are his loving children, Breanna, Christopher and Alexis Connelly, his former spouse Corrine Smith and his family James Connelly, Jackie Connelly, Ryan Connelly, Taylor Connelly, Devin Connelly, Robert Connelly and Ken Baer.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Visitation, Brick followed by the interment at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019