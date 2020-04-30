Christopher John Lane
Avon-by-the-Sea - Christopher John Lane, of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020.
He was born in Jersey City, NJ on September 22, 1941, son of the late Christopher and Frances Lane. He is survived by his wife, Madeline, his son, Christopher, his daughter, Justine, his grandchildren, John, James, and Magdaleine Cole, and his brother Francis.
Chris graduated from both Saint Peter's Prep and Saint Peter's College in Jersey City and then taught Greek and Latin at the Prep. He later became a stock broker and then the compliance officer for Dominick and Dominick. Always an entrepreneur and sick of the commute to Wall Street, he started two trading firms in New Jersey and sold them both. He was also a renaissance man, curious about everything. Depending on the day he might be reading Ancient Sumerian for Beginners or learning how to code in machine language.
Chris loved everything about the Irish culture. He learned to speak Gaelic and play the accordion. He knew the words to every song the Clancy Brothers ever played. He learned Irish dancing and, with his wife Madeline, founded the Monmouth Ceili Group. Together, they taught Irish dance for 17 years.
There will be a memorial Mass to celebrate Chris' life in the future when pandemic is past us. Arrangements were made by Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, Belmar NJ. He will be laid to rest at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Spring Lake, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Chris' memory to the Belmar First Aid Squad, PO Box 636, Belmar NJ 07719, who were so kind to him."
Due to the Covid 19 state of emergency there will be a memorial mass and celebration of Christopher's life when restrictions are lifted.
