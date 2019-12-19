Services
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Lambros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Lambros


1964 - 2019
Christopher Lambros Obituary
Christopher Lambros

Matawan - On December 16, 2019 age 55, Christopher J. Lambros of , Matawan, NJ passed away. Chris was born on July 31, 1964 to the late Michael and Joan Lambros in Red Bank, NJ. As one of 6 children his dedication to his family was instilled at a young age. Chris is known to his family and all those whose lives he touched as a selfless and compassionate man. By trade Chris was a Carpenter but he served his community proudly as a Volunteer Fire Fighter at Washington Engine Company #1 for many years and achieved the rank of Captain. He also served as Chairman of the Memorial Committee. Chris was a big sports fan and fully supported his teams, the New York Mets, The New York Giants, and the Boston Bruins.

Christopher was preceded in death by his loving parents, Michael and Joan Lambros.

Chris is survived by his only sister, Barbara (Bob) Ziegler; brothers, James Lambros, Stephen (Kara) Lambros, Ronald (Roberta) Lambros, and Alexander (Yvonne) Lambros; 18 nieces and nephews as well as host of other family and friends.

Visitation to be held Friday December 20, 2019 from 5-9pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ. Funeral services will be held at St. Clement Church, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations be made to the deborahfoundation.org in Chris' honor.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 19, 2019
