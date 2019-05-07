Services
Christopher Rehbein
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Christopher M. Rehbein Obituary
Christopher M. Rehbein

Asbury Park - Christopher M. Rehbein age 40 passed away on May 5, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

He Graduated from Saint Rose High School and Johns Hopkins University.

He was a computer engineer for York-Tel Corp Eatontown. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh Belmar.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Patricia Shiel Rehbein, one sister, Jennifer Rehbein (Colin Campbell), two nieces; Julia and Rachel Campbell, one nephew, James Campbell and his Best friend Tara Murphy.

A visitation will be held Thursday May 9, 2019, from 5-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Christopher's name. For condolences visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019
