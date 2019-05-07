|
|
Christopher M. Rehbein
Asbury Park - Christopher M. Rehbein age 40 passed away on May 5, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
He Graduated from Saint Rose High School and Johns Hopkins University.
He was a computer engineer for York-Tel Corp Eatontown. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh Belmar.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Patricia Shiel Rehbein, one sister, Jennifer Rehbein (Colin Campbell), two nieces; Julia and Rachel Campbell, one nephew, James Campbell and his Best friend Tara Murphy.
A visitation will be held Thursday May 9, 2019, from 5-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Christopher's name. For condolences visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019