Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Toms River - Christopher Rolls, 40 years old, of Toms River died unexpectedly March 1, 2019, at his home in Toms River. He was born January 28,1979, in Secaucus, the son of John and Rose Rolls.

His family moved down to Toms River when he was a child. Attended the local public schools before moving on to work in the construction field. Later he would go on to become a tree climber. And then a sign installer for Trademark Sign and Mr. Sign of Lakewood. Chris met the love of his life, Susan Campbell, in 2010. They were married in Grenada in 2015 and had just celebrated they're 4 year anniversary this past Valentines Day. Chris loved the outdoors whether it was hiking through the forests of PA or being out on his boat "Bad Attitude". He was always up for an adventure. Chris was predecessors by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan. Surviving in addition to his wife is his brother, John, his wife, Alison, and their children as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM Saturday, March 9 at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd, Toms River, NJ. Funeral service will be begin at 3:30 PM. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019
