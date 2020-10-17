Christopher Oehme
Toms River -
Local artist Christopher Oehme died on October 15 after a long hard battle with kidney disease. Christopher was born on September 13, 1966 in Lakewood. He graduated from Toms River High School South, and attended The Center for Media Arts in New York City. Christopher threw himself into the NYC art scene, he was an extra in the film "Mondo New York", he read poetry at the world famous Nuyorican Poets Café, the Bowery Poetry Club, in the poetry tent at Lollapalooza shows, and in many other venues. He also formed his first band, Assassin of Youth, which evolved into his current band, Wellbaby, where he served as lyricist, singer, and harmonica player.
Chris returned home to Jersey shore, and made an immediate impact on the music, poetry, and art scene there. He mentored and influenced many young writers, and earned the Poet Laureate title at the Asbury Park Music Awards. He worked as a doorman at the music venue the Saint for a number of years, where he also put together performances and created posters for the shows. He continued to work on his painting, and creating eclectic jewelry throughout his life.
Christopher was predeceased by his loving father Robert S. Oehme, and is survived by his mother Frances Oehme, his brother Robert M. Oehme, the Hinningers, his band mates Rob, Scott, and John, his nephews Mathew, Brendan, and Ryan, his niece Emma, and all the seeds of love he planted in the hearts of those around him. Viewing Tuesday 10/20 from 5-8pm, at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services Wednesday 10/21 at 11am at the funeral home, you may arrive at 10:30am. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852. www.silvertonmemorial.com
