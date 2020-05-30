Christopher P. Curtis Sr
Union Beach - Christopher P. Curtis Sr., 87 of Union Beach, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Bayshore medical Center, Holmdel. Christopher was born on December 31, 1932 in Jersey City, lived in Bayonne until moving to Union Beach in 1991. He worked for Budweiser as a foreman. Prior to working for Budweiser, he was the owner/ operator of RJ Cleaners in Bayonne. Chris was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernian's Division 2 of Monmouth, enjoyed traveling to Ireland, having a Guinness, in his younger years Chris enjoyed playing semi- pro baseball, tennis and playing in the Budweiser Olympics, camping and his greatest love was spending time with his family. Christopher was predeceased by his parents; Christopher and Pauline(nee D'Agostino) Curtis and his three sons; Kenneth Curtis in 1991, Brian Curtis in 2011 and Paul Curtis in 2014. He is survived by two sons and daughter in-law, Christopher Curtis Jr of Middletown and Arthur and Virginia Curtis of Middletown; two daughters and son in-law, Catherine Curtis of Brick and Theresa and Brian Ashmore of Matawan, four grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Jessica and Alfredo; and many nieces, nephews cousins and extended family members. Due to the current health crisis, The Curtis Family would like everyone to know that despite their desire to have everyone pay their respects, due to the current health crisis a private visitation will take place for family only and the burial will follow at Holy Cross in N. Arlington. The arrangements are entrusted to the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Avenue, Keansburg. To leave a letter of condolence go to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.