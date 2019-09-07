|
|
Christopher Ruisi
Holmdel - Christopher S. Ruisi, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of September 4, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Paula Marie, and his three loving children Christopher and his wife Chinda, Stephen and his wife Mary, and Andrew and his wife Gina as well as eight cherished grandchildren, Jonah, Olivia, Bennett, Sophia, Alexa, Christian, Allison and Alayna and his dog Toby. He is predeceased by his parents and his loving golden retrievers, Casey and Riley.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Lawrence and Rose Ruisi. After graduating from St. Francis College, he ultimately was hired at US Life where he climbed the corporate ladder to rise from an assistant in the personnel department to become the President and COO of the company. After leaving the corporate world, he drew upon his wealth of business and personal experiences, reinventing himself as a successful business coach. "The Coach" also published several books and was known as a prolific public speaker. Through his business endeavors and myriad charitable acts he touched the lives of countless people.
Chris' family was the light of his life and his greatest and most lasting accomplishment. He considered himself truly blessed to have married Paula to whom he was a devoted and loving husband and, most of all, to have raised three little boys into successful men and later husbands and fathers. Chris was a second father to three daughter-in-law's and he adored his eight grandchildren, taking great joy in their growth and individual milestones.
Chris was loved by many and he will be deeply missed by his friends and especially his family. He was an excellent role model, especially for his three sons to whom he leaves behind enormous shoes to fill.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, September 7, from 5 to 7 PM, Sunday, September 8, from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM and Monday September 9, from 8:00 to 8:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet, N J 07730. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday morning, September 9, at 9:15 AM at St. Catharine R.C. Church, Holmdel, 07733. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Christopher's loving memory. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 7, 2019