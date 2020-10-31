Christopher Ryan Spaloss



Forked River - Christopher Ryan Spaloss passed away at home on October 27, 2020, after a 13 year battle with DRSCT, a rare sarcoma cancer.



Chris was one of five children and lived in Ocean County all of his life. Chris was an avid freshwater fisherman since childhood. As an adult he learned to create lures specifically designed to attract certain types of fish, including a variety of trout flies. Chris' Facebook followers were often treated to previews of his lures, along with video clips of his latest fishing adventures.



Chris was also a history buff and attended many reenactments over the years with his dad. Chris was a learned gun collector, and delighted to find and own various antique guns.



Chris is survived by his parents, James P. Spaloss, Jr. and Taffy Spaloss; brother, James P. Spaloss, III and his wife, Jennifer Spaloss; brother-in-law, William Duncan; sisters, Rachel J. Sheridan and Charitie G. Spaloss; nephews, James Woltman and his wife, Meghan Spaloss, Owen Spaloss, Cade Sheridan, Ryan Spaloss, Zachary Spaloss, Tyler Sheridan, Chase Sheridan, Andrew Spaloss, Christian Morrissey, Brayden Morrissey, and William Duncan; and nieces, Jessica Andrews, Natalie Spaloss, and Eliana Spaloss. Chris was predeceased by his little sister, Melody D. Duncan.



Chris loved and was loved by Father God. He was a member of Shore Vineyard Church and a frequent visitor over the years to the Shore House of Prayer.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shore Vineyard Church, 1 S. Main Street, S. Toms River, NJ 08757.









