|
|
Christopher Thomas Brady
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Christopher Thomas Brady, 31, passed away on October 24, 2019 at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Chris was born on March 2, 1988, at Paul Kimball Hospital in Lakewood, New Jersey, and grew up in Howell, New Jersey. Chris attended Southard School and Aldrich School in Howell, and graduated from Howell Middle School North in 2003. Later, he graduated from Monsignor Donovan High School of Toms River in 2007; while there, he played football, lacrosse, and baseball. After high school, Chris began working as a special law enforcement officer in Asbury Park, New Jersey; he graduated from the Monmouth County Police Academy in 2008, and continued to serve as a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer in Asbury Park from 2008-2011. Chris then moved to Florida, where he worked as a senior business development manager at Top Prospect Consulting.
Chris was loved by family and friends alike, and his loyalty to those he cared for was unmatched. He will be remembered as a beloved son, loyal brother, favorite uncle, and true friend. His greatest quality was that he would always take care of and stand up for the people who he loved, no matter what the circumstances.
Chris is predeceased by his grandparents, Rocco and Marie Lacertosa, of Manchester, New Jersey, as well as George and Eleanor Brady, of Brick, New Jersey. Christopher is survived by his parents, Barbara Anne Brady (Lacertosa) and George F.X. Brady, of Howell; brother Kenneth Brady and his wife Maya, and their children Stella and Robert, of Spring Lake, New Jersey; brother Daniel Brady and his wife Stefanie, and their children Marie and Gabriel of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and brother Timothy Brady and his wife Katelyn, of Washington, D.C.
Services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 09:30AM at the St. Aloysius Church in Jackson, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Christopher's name to either the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission of Asbury Park, NJ (jerseyshorerescue.org) or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019