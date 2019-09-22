Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
130 St. Maximilian Lane
Toms River, NJ
Toms River - Christopher W. Campbell, 56, of Toms River passed away on Sept. 17, 2019. He was born in Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield and grew up in South Plainfield, NJ. He graduated from South Plainfield High School. He earned his Associates Degree in Retail Mgmt. & Merchandising from Middlesex County College. He had numerous jobs and moved to Toms River in 1986 where he worked for Value Furniture for 18 years. He was a wonderful person who loved his family and was devoted to his friends. He loved cruising, ships, the ocean, music and spending time with his grandmother and uncles at the shore. He was the smartest and bravest person in the world. He was our hero. We will never forget him. God Bless him. Dear Christopher…Remember… "We'll Make It!"

He is survived by his loving parents Ruth and Charles Campbell; his two uncles, Robert Campbell and Oscar Strohl, and many cousins and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church 130 St. Maximilian Lane Toms River, NJ 08757. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
