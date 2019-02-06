|
|
Cindy Church
Howell - Cindy Church, 63, of Howell, passed away February 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Surviving are her loving husband Robert; sons Brian and wife Patricia, Michael and wife Kristen, and Christopher; her siblings Harry, Patti, Richie, Linda, and Debbie; 5 grandchildren Aiden, Olivia, Madison, Devin, Jamison and her beloved Pomeranian, Chloe. She was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. Her Passion in Life... were her children. Visitation will be held February 7, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave., Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019