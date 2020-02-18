|
|
Cindy Martin Jouett
Middletown - Cindy E. Martin Jouett, 53, a longtime resident of Middletown, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 18th, after a hard fought battle against Angiosarcoma. Cindy was born in Jersey City, on July 7, 1966, a daughter of Ronald J. Grimes and the late Barbara Grimes. Cindy was the lead server and staff matriarch at the Salt Creek Grille in Rumson, where she worked for over 20 years. Cindy loved spending her time out in the sun getting a golden tan at the beach. She enjoyed traveling to warm sunny places with her husband, Dan. You could often find her sipping a cocktail or enjoying her favorite cup of tea, Tetley Tea. Cindy was fondly given the title of "Chocolate Covered Pretzel Queen." And will be well remembered for her generosity.
Cindy is survived by her husband and best friend of 19 years, Daniel Jouett and son, Tyler Jouett. She also leaves behind 2 sisters and their husbands; Diane & Mike Flanagan and Lorri & George Outcalt. Cindy also leaves behind her brother Steve Martin and his wife Heidi as well as six nieces and nephews, Heather, Steven, Alexis, Haley, Olivia and Benjamin. In addition Cindy is survived by her aunt Pat Hulak and cousins John, Chris & Jimmy Mickey along with Scott Hulak. She will also be greatly missed by her extended family from the Salt Creek Grille.
Memorial Gatherings will take place Saturday from 2-5 pm and Sunday from 1-4 pm at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, 153 Church St, Belford. A Memorial Service will conclude the afternoon services on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St Jude's Hospital or Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020