Claire Alicia Bala
Burlingame, CA - Claire Alicia Bala, age 37, died in her Burlingame, California home, Sunday March 3rd, 2019, after a valiant fight against ovarian cancer. Claire was born February 3rd, 1982 in Red Bank, New Jersey to Maura and Oldemeiro Bala. Claire spent her first 30 years living in New Jersey. For the past 7 years, she has lived with her brother, Marc, and his family in Burlingame.
Claire graduated from Middletown South High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Georgian Court University in 2008. Claire worked at the Middletown Township library for 8 years and subsequently was a volunteer at the Burlingame library, participated in the ArtReach program in Daly City and the One Step Beyond program for adults with developmental disabilities in San Mateo. Claire also worked at Revelry Cycling Studio in San Mateo for 4 years.
Claire loved to spend time with her family, and she treasured the time she spent with her cousins, nieces and nephews. Claire was an avid traveler, enjoyed art and music, and especially loved attending her nieces and nephews sporting events.
She was an amazing and wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend, and will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maura and her father, Oldemeiro.
Claire is survived by her brother, Marc, sister-in-law, Francie, their 3 children Tommy (11), Patrick (9) and Maggie (7) Bala of Burlingame, CA, her brother, Alex Bala of Long Branch, New Jersey, and her niece, Riley O'Connell of Washington, DC.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, March 9th from 12pm to 4pm at The Raven and the Peach in Fair Haven, NJ. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to One Step Beyond (https://osbi.z2systems.com/np/clients/osbi/donation.jsp) and Ovarian Cancer research (Gynecologic Oncology Fund at California Pacific Medical Center Foundation).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019