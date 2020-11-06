Claire Elizabeth Morris
Tinton Falls - Claire Elizabeth Morris passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 in her home in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Born in Newark, New Jersey 92 years ago, Claire was the only child of Margaret and William Wooley. After graduating in the top of her class from West Orange High School, she worked as a secretary for Prudential. On a weekend trip with her girlfriends to Asbury Park, at the 8th Avenue miniature golf, she caught the eye of David W. Morris of North Long Branch who knew a good thing when he saw it. Their story is one that lasted more than 60 years. After marrying in 1952, Claire and Dave had two sons, David Jr. and Bob.
The Morris family settled in Monmouth Beach where they made lifelong friends and enjoyed all that the river and ocean offered. Claire raised her boys and supported Dave while he ran a successful contracting business, building homes and additions in Monmouth Beach and the surrounding areas. Once the boys were in high school, Claire worked as a medical secretary.
Claire lived a very active life in Monmouth Beach. She loved tennis, which she played into her 60s, and swimming, which she continued to do six days a week until she was 90. Along with another friend, she started a birthday group with about 15 ladies early in the 1960's, when each month, the women would gather to celebrate that month's birthdays. This tradition carried well into the 21st century, only stopping some 10 years ago. Claire was also an active member of the Monmouth Beach Ladies Auxiliary and Library Association.
After a long, happy life in Monmouth Beach, Dave and Claire moved to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls in 2003 to enjoy the remainder of their retirement. They had an active and rewarding life with many new friends filled with card games, current events classes, various trips and feeding the turtles. With her considerable warmth and quick wit, Claire was well-loved at Seabrook.
She lived an exemplary life — always putting others first and lending an ear, while possessing a twinkle in her eye and a contagious laugh. Claire was clever, friendly, loving, funny, faithful and never missed a trick. She loved to travel and visited many countries and several states. She also loved this country and when Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away in September, she said she wished she had gone first in Ginsburg's place.
A lifelong member of Asbury Methodist Church in Long Branch, Claire was also a member of the Seabrook Protestant Community. After a valiant battle against heart disease and anemia, Claire made the decision to put her life in God's hands. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave, son David and her parents Margaret and Bill Wooley. She is survived by her son Bob of Washington, DC and his wife Ann, along with her grandson Malcolm Foster of Denver, Colorado.
Donations may be made in celebration of Claire's life to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation via www.cff.org
or the Seabrook Scholars Fund, 3000 Essex Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753.
Due to the pandemic, no public service is currently planned. Condolences may be made at www.elyfuneralhome.com
.