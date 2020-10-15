1/1
Claire F. McNamara
Claire F. McNamara

Middletown - Claire Florence Curtis McNamara, 88 years, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Claire grew up in a small rural town on the coast of Maine, but when it came to new experiences, Claire never hesitated. After spending her childhood in New Harbor, at the age of 18 she took off to Washington DC. From there she made a move west to California, and then off to the big city of Boston. In Boston she met the love of her life. The girl from Maine laid eyes on "da" guy from Jersey and the start of a long, beautiful and loving relationship began after she asked him to cut the rug at a Sadie Hawkins dance.

Claire is pre-deceased by her loving husband, Laurence McNamara, her sister Beverly Curtis, and her parents Malcolm and Frances Curtis.

Claire is survived by her "favorite" son, Laurence McNamara and his wife Ingrid; her "favorite" daughter, Laura McCabe and her husband Michael; and her loving grandsons Malcolm, Axel and Douglas. We will miss you, Mom! Thank you for always making us all feel loved. You and Dad were wonderful parents.

In the interest of health and safety, the family will not be holding a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Claire's name to JBJ Soul Kitchen, 207 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., Attn: Online Services, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
