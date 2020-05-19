Claire Freemyer



Toms River - Claire (Sikora) Freemyer, age 84, of Toms River, passed away Saturday, May 16, after having been a patient at Arbors nursing home in Toms River.



Born in Passaic, NJ on April 4, 1936. Her family moved to Rochelle Park, NJ in 1940.



She met Ron, her husband to be as a teenager, and they dated for a few years before getting married on Nov. 4, 1956.



Living in Rochelle Park, they raised three boys, Thomas, William and Daniel who were later to work in the family business, Westwood Auto Radiator, while Claire did the book work and billing.



Her hobby at this time was creating ceramics, many of which are here in our home.



She and Ron moved to Holiday City, Berkeley in 1989 where she joined the Fishing/Social Club and took many bus trips to the AC casinos and shows. Local bingo nights were also enjoyed. She loved just sitting outside on a warm sunny day with her cat Pumpkin on her lap and watching people passing by.



She was predeceased by her four siblings, Philip, Mary, Joan and Edward, and by her two sons, Daniel and William.



She will be missed by her family and anyone who knows her.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals. 412 Main St. Toms River.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store