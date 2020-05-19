Claire Freemyer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Freemyer

Toms River - Claire (Sikora) Freemyer, age 84, of Toms River, passed away Saturday, May 16, after having been a patient at Arbors nursing home in Toms River.

Born in Passaic, NJ on April 4, 1936. Her family moved to Rochelle Park, NJ in 1940.

She met Ron, her husband to be as a teenager, and they dated for a few years before getting married on Nov. 4, 1956.

Living in Rochelle Park, they raised three boys, Thomas, William and Daniel who were later to work in the family business, Westwood Auto Radiator, while Claire did the book work and billing.

Her hobby at this time was creating ceramics, many of which are here in our home.

She and Ron moved to Holiday City, Berkeley in 1989 where she joined the Fishing/Social Club and took many bus trips to the AC casinos and shows. Local bingo nights were also enjoyed. She loved just sitting outside on a warm sunny day with her cat Pumpkin on her lap and watching people passing by.

She was predeceased by her four siblings, Philip, Mary, Joan and Edward, and by her two sons, Daniel and William.

She will be missed by her family and anyone who knows her.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals. 412 Main St. Toms River.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved