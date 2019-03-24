Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Risen Christ Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery
Cedar Grove Road
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Toms River - Claire G. Byrne, 87 of Toms River, passed away on March 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary Byrne, three sisters, Mary, Betty and Jane, and three brothers, Tom, Peter and Dan. She worked for the Monmouth County Court System until her retirement. Claire loved her family.

She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:00am in the Risen Christ Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Grove Road, Toms River. Condolences may be left by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
