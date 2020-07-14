1/
Claire L. Parker
{ "" }
Claire L. Parker

Toms River - Claire L Parker, 91, of Toms River, NJ passed away Monday July 13, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home. Born in Newark, NJ, Claire had lived in Loch Arbor before moving to Toms River 20 years ago. Claire was a Secretary for Fort Monmouth for many years.

Claire is survived by her loving daughter Margaret Burleigh, Toms River, NJ.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 11:45 am at Woodbine Cemetery, 14 Maple Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757. Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Woodbine Cemetery
