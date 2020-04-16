|
Claire Mary Wheeler
Brick~formerly of Oceanport - Claire Mary Ianicelli-Wheeler, age 82 of Brick and formerly of Oceanport, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Chelsea at Brick. Born in Long Branch, she had lived in Oceanport before moving to Brick 2 years ago. Claire was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. She loved painting, crafting, sewing and a good laugh, but most importantly she loved her family deeply. Prior to starting a family she enjoyed a career in nursing.
She was predeceased by her husband Albert Wheeler and two daughters, Maryellen Goldsberry and Regina Goldsberry-Krook. Surviving is a son, Thomas L. Goldsberry, II and his wife Angela; her sister, Maryann M. Smeltzer and her husband Richard; her brother, Anthony Ianicelli and his wife Tina, five grandchildren, Daniel Evans, Joshua Evans, Kaitlin Nguyen, Donna Christian and Thomas Goldsberry, III and her loving nieces and nephews.
"There are no good-byes for us. Wherever you are you will ALWAYS be in our hearts."
With the best interest of family and friends at heart, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment of cremains will be private at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020