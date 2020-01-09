Resources
Claire R. Stokes

Claire R. Stokes Obituary
Claire R Stokes

Mantoloking - Claire R Stokes (nee Reece) 93, of Mantoloking, NJ and Stuart, FLA, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Thomas and Thelma Reece, she lived at the Jersey Shore for most of her life.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, H James Stokes Jr.

She was a member of the Bay Head Yacht Club, the Mantoloking Yacht Club, and the Manasquan River Golf Club.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose influence will be felt for generations to come.

Surviving are her 3 sons, Robert Barnickel and wife, Karen, of Palm Beach Gardens, FLA, Thomas Barnickel and wife, Tiffany, of Seneca, SC, and James Barnickel and wife, Yvonne, of Pittsburgh, PA. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, Kristin, Robert Jr, Daniel, Matthew, Amy, Christopher, Eric, Owen, Sarah, Megan, Jaime, and James Jr. and 21 great-grandchildren. The interment was at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ. All services were private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
