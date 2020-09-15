Clara Bylock
Clara (nee Brody) passed away September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Bylock. Clara is survived by her daughter Gail Berger, her grandson Matthew and his wife Kimberly, and was "GG" to her great-grandchildren Noah, Jonas, and Danica. Clara is also survived by her daughter Sheila Privor and her husband Harvey, her grandchildren, Lois Privor-Dumm (Greg Dumm), Cheri Privor, Michele (Tony) Leone, Patrick Foley, Brian (Kim) Privor, and great-granddaughter, Calla. Nicole Nelson was Clara's dedicated and devoted health aide. Clara worked as an Administrator at Browning Road Medical Center for many years. It was through her dedication and tireless efforts, along with the doctors on staff, that made it such a wonderful testing/medical center. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Aflac Pediatric Cancer Center. www.choa.org
. Services are private.